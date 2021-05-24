Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $312.94

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.94.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Linde alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,523. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12 month low of $190.35 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts expect that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.