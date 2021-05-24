Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $133.79

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. 92,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,640. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.