Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $235.47

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.47.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ODFL stock opened at $262.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

