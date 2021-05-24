Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target at $140.78

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.78.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

