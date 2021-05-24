Brokerages Set Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price at $59.75

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $38.72 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

