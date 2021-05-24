Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $24.36

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st.
SPWR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 1,845,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.08.
In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
