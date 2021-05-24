Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $24.36

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st.

SPWR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 1,845,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

