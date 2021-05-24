Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $178.63

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PNC stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.48. 1,356,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

