Brokerages Set Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT at $18.00

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 26,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,804. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

