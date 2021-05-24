Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on VINP. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.05 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $724.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

