Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $987.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. 633,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Brunswick has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

