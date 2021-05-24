Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC opened at $99.34 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

