Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,274.29 ($29.71).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Insiders sold a total of 41,539 shares of company stock worth $98,548,876 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,284 ($29.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,775.50 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,374.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.