Bytecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,314.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and approximately $279,314.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.05 or 0.00652749 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

