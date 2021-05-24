Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells $486,115.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,782.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

