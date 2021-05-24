Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Calix by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Calix has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

