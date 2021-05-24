Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,832 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 274,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

