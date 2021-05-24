Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 613,648 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,648 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $163,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 165,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34.

