Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $55.87 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $59.50. 556,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,473,359. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

