Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$9.67 and a twelve month high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.