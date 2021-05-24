Canaccord Genuity Lowers Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Price Target to GBX 115

Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:CALL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 71.50 ($0.93). 152,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of £34.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. Cloudcall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 64.54 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.07.
Cloudcall Group Company Profile
