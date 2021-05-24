Canaccord Genuity Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.85.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.