Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$55.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.22 and a 12 month high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

