Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $469.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

