Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $42.65 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 440.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753,810 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $42,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $10,286,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $434,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

