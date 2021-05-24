Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in General Motors by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of GM opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

