Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

