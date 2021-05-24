Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

GOEV opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 25.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45. Canoo has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Canoo will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

