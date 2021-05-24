Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $322,348.08 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $322,348.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,638. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
