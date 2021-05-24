Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.65

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 122333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.