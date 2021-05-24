Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,698 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $180,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,255. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

