CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of CareRx in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $5.41 on Thursday. CareRx has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

