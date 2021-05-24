Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

