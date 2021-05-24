Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Caspian has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $103,543.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00848005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.21 or 0.08296003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.