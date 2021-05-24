Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $633.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.