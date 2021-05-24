Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

