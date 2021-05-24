cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

Shares of cbdMD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 207,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.72.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that cbdMD will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,507 shares of company stock worth $839,708. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

