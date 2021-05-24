CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Critical Comparison

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.89 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.95 $11.98 million $0.66 26.17

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

