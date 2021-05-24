Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

CNC opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

