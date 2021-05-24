Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.82. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 16,504 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 6.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
