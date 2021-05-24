Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.82. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 16,504 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

