Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CAML stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.63). 554,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,298. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £489.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

