Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CAML stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.63). 554,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,298. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £489.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

