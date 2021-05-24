CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIB. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.30.

GIB opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

