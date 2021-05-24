Chardan Capital Raises PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $11.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

