ChartEx Trading Down 64.2% This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 64.2% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $309,738.24 and approximately $11,754.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00413172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00187891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00764552 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

