ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $459,942.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $459,942.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.98 or 1.00028795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00035856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004462 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

