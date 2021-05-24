Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 659,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.74. 238,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

