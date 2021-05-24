Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Trading Down 5.8%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.69. Approximately 169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.