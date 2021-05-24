Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 41.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $622.96 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

