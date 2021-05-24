Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.
A number of research firms have commented on CD. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,196,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
