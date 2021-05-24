Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of research firms have commented on CD. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,196,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. 1,735,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,745. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -295.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.