Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 97,143 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in General Mills by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

