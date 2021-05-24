Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.71. 228,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

